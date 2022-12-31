Bharat Jodo Yatra not possible in bulletproof car: Rahul Gandhi on security lapse scuffle

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not possible in a bullet-proof car, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said amid the reports of security breach during the Delhi leg of his nation-wide foot march.

"The government wants me to do the Bharat Jodo yatra in a bulletproof car. How can I do that? This is a foot march," Gandhi said.

While the Congress party is blaming Delhi Police for the security lapse, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is claiming that Gandhi himself broke the protocol.

"All CRPF men know, what is supposed to be done for my security. It's a march and cannot take bulletproof car. The government wants to make a case against me that I breach security," Gandhi said.

"The way I am making ground, it will be difficult for BJP to win the elections. I consider RSS and BJP as my guru, because they keep reminding me what should not be done," the senior Congress leader added.

Gandhi also slammed the ruling BJP and said, "The government has committed many mistakes like demonetization, face-off with China, unemployment. Through this yatra, I want people to know the reality of the country."

"BJP has enough money and has been running a campaign against me, but money can't hide truth. So far the party has already spent Rs 5000 crore - Rs 6000 crore," he added.

In a statement, BJP said that the country's agencies take care of Rahul Gandhi's security, but he himself has been "continuously flouting security protocols." The statement came a day after the Congress wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the yatra in Delhi, and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo tour has been unsuccessful that is why the Congress is giving such childish statements to remain in headlines. It is for cheap publicity," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

(With inputs from PTI)