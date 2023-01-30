 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Leaves behind trail of issues, enthused party cadres, hope for 2024

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Congress watchers feel the yatra has found some answers the party had been looking for on the road to 2024 but questions remain whether it will yield electoral dividends going forward.

From Kanyakumari to Srinagar, after covering 4,080 km, 12 states and two Union territories, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, the yatra which started on September 7 concluded on January 29 in Jammu and Kashmir. (Image: AP)

The curtains may have come down on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra here but it has left behind a trail of people's issues, enthused party cadres, controversies and a hope that the grand old party could mount a challenge in the general elections next year.

The yatra culminated at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in the Lal Chowk area here with unfurling the national flag after traversing 12 states and two Union territories in over 140 days after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.