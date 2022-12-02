 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Jodo Yatra heads to Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh on its 10th day in state

PTI
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

After a night halt, the yatra resumed from Jhalara village located on the outskirts of Ujjain around 6 am.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Agar Malwa, the last district in its schedule in Madhya Pradesh on the 10th day of its journey through the state.

During the walk, Gandhi was accompanied by several women Congress leaders, including former All India Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan. Former Union minister Arun Yadav and former state minister Jitu Patwari also joined him.

"The theme of today's yatra is 'Walk with Women," Natarajan, former Lok Sabha member from Mandsaur, told PTI.

During the tea break, Gandhi interacted with a group of women working in different fields, including members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Congress workers, as part of the theme, she added.

The foot march will take a break at Sumra Khedi village around 10 am. Following the afternoon break, it will resume at 3.30 pm to reach Agar Chawni chowk in Agar Malwa district, party sources said.