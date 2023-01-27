English
    Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at changing India's situation, not to improve Rahul Gandhi's image: Omar Abdullah

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST
    Omar Abdullah with Rahul Gandhi

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra's aim is not to "improve" Rahul Gandhi's image but to change the prevailing atmosphere of the country, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said Friday as he joined the Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir march passing through here.

    The former chief minister, however, sidestepped questions on the Congress' stand on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying he does not want to delve into it.

    "We have joined this march not for the image of an individual but for the image of the country," Abdullah said.

    He claimed that Rahul Gandhi did not start the yatra for personal reasons but due to his concern over the "attempts of creating communal tensions and targeting minorities" in the country.