 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Bharat Jodo Yatra against fear, hatred being spread: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Jan 08, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has received overwhelming response everywhere," Gandhi says addressing media in Samana near Kurukshetra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him has received an overwhelming response everywhere in the country, asserting that the foot march is against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as against unemployment and inflation.

He said the Yatra's purpose is also to let people hear the true voice of the country.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has received overwhelming response everywhere," Gandhi says addressing media in Samana near Kurukshetra.

Talking about the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, which is currently passing through Haryana, Gandhi said he got to to learn many things during the course of the journey so far.

"What is in the country's heart got to hear that directly (interacting with people). The Yatra has received good response in Haryana -- it is energetic, enthusiastic response," he said.

In an attack on the critics of the Yatra, Gandhi said when it was started, "people said the response which we got in Kerala, we wont get that in Karnataka, which is a BJP-ruled state. But we got even better response there. Then they said the Yatra got response in south India, but when it reaches Maharashtra, it wont get that response. When we reached Maharashtra, we got even better response than the south".