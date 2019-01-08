App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bharat Bandh: Trains delayed, buses, autos off roads in Kerala

Trains were stopped in Thiruvananthapuram, Tripunithura, Shoranur railway stations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Trains were stopped, buses and auto-rickshaws kept off roads as the 48-hour general strike called by 10 central trade unions against "anti-labour policies" of the central government, hit normal life in the southern state Tuesday. Workers from various sectors have extended support to the two-day strike.

Venad Express, which runs from the state capital to Shoranur Junction daily, was delayed by more than one hour as agitators squatted on tracks, blocking its route, and raised slogans. Other trains that were stopped here were Jan Shatabdi and Raptisagar Express.

All trade unions except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have supported the strike, which has come five days after a 'hartal' was observed by right-wing groups in protest against the entry of two young women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The Sabarimala pilgrims, tourists, social and religious functions have been exempted from the strike Tuesday.

To ensure Sabarimala pilgrims were not affected by the strike, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has been operating buses from various destinations to Pamba, the foothills of the Sabarimala temple. However, KSRTC buses were not plying on other routes.

Meanwhile, pilgrims at Nilackal said they have been waiting for hours to reach the hill shrine. Private-run buses are also keeping off roads.

Shops at many places in the state capital were open and the popular 'Mittayi Theruvu' (sweet street) in Kozhikode was buzzing.

The union leaders had assured businesses they would not force closure of shops and target traders. The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has said it would open its commercial establishments.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #Trade Union strike

