Bharat asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to 'Quit India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said certain people are trying to create roadblocks in making India a developed country, and citizens are now demanding ills, like corruption and appeasement to 'Quit India'.

Speaking on the National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam here, the prime minister said a new revolution has come in the country regarding Swadeshi, and urged the citizens to give further push to local products during the forthcoming festivals.

He also said the country is witnessing rise of a 'neo-middle class', which provides a big opportunity to textile companies.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition bloc 'I.N.D.I.A', Modi said the country in one voice is now asking ills like corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement to "Quit India".

Referring to the increasing adoption of Khadi in the country, Modi said the sales have now increased to Rs 1.30 lakh crore from about Rs 25,000-30,000 crore before 2014.

"It is our endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi, the textile sector a world champion," he said.

The prime minister further said through 'One District, One Product' initiative, unique products made in different districts are being promoted, and 'Ekta Malls' are being set up similar to the one at 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, across the country.

Modi also called upon the textile and fashion industry to expand their scope and work significantly to take India in the world's three top economies.