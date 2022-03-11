English
    Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

    This comes after the party stormed to power in Punjab decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal poses with Bhagwant Mann as AAP set to win Punjab elections. (Image tweeted by @arvindkejriwal)

    AAP's chief ministerial face in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, will visit Delhi on Friday to meet party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This comes after the party stormed to power in Punjab decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

    Talking to reporters in Sangrur before leaving for the national capital, Mann said he was going to meet Kejriwal and will congratulate him on the party's stupendous victory in the Punjab elections. To a question on government formation, Mann said, I will meet the (Punjab) governor tomorrow. We will seek time from him today.

    Mann said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious.

    Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Several stalwarts including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh lost to AAP candidates.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #India #Politics
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 10:14 am
