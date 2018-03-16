App
Mar 16, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bhagwant Mann resigns as AAP's Punjab unit chief

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had yesterday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann today resigned as the AAP's Punjab chief, a day after party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's apology to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia drew flak from state unit leaders.

Mann announced his decision to resign on Twitter.

"I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab ... But my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an 'Aam Aadmi'of Punjab," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had yesterday tendered an apology for levelling charges of involvement in drugs trade against former Punjab minister Majithia.

In his apology, Kejriwal said he had learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

