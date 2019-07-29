App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Beti Bachao slogan a warning: Sitaram Yechury on car accident involving Unnao rape victim

The Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the daughter, educate the daughter) is a government campaign aimed at generating awareness about welfare schemes intended for the girl child in the country.

Linking the BJP to a road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor's car, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on July 29 that the government's 'Beti Bachao' slogan was a "grim warning in this context" as the sexual assault case was against a ruling party lawmaker.

In the Sunday road accident, a car carrying the 19-year-old survivor, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, her family and lawyer was hit by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli. While her two family members were killed in the accident, she and her lawyer were critically injured, police said.

"Beti Bachao! This slogan is a grim warning in this context, which involves a BJP lawmaker and party's state govt. This is the reality of BJP's policies towards women," Yechury tweeted.

Sengar, a BJP MLA, was arrested on April 13 last year.

Unnao Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Verma said the accident happened when they were on their way to meet the survivor's uncle, who is lodged in a Raebareli jail in a separate case.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #India #Politics

