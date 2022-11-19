 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru Special Court grants bail to PSI scam accused

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST

Representational image

A Special Court in Bengaluru granted bail to two accused candidates in the Police Sub-inspector recruitment (PSI) scam.

Accused number one S Jagruth and accused number 17 Rachana Hanumantha were granted bail by the XXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Friday. Their bail applications were filed on October 14 and October 27 respectively.

The primary argument in the pleas was that the charge sheet has already been filed in the case and their continued incarceration wasn't required.

Senior advocate M S Shyamsundar argued the case for them. Jagrut has been in custody since July 2 and Rachana from August 28.

In the PSI recruitment list Rachana was awarded the first rank in the women's category while Jagrut was ranked fourth.

Their petitions for bail earlier were rejected by both the trial court and High Court.