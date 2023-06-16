Bengal panchayat poll nomination process peaceful, asserts Mamata Banerjee

The Governor had said he has already discussed the situation with Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that the panchayat poll nomination process in Bengal is peaceful, while slamming opposition parties for trying to make an issue out of "one or two stray" incidents.

Banerjee's comments come shortly after Governor C V Ananda Bose said that political violence in the state must come to an end, after visiting Bhangore, where supporters of two parties clashed a day before, leaving three dead. The Governor had said he has already discussed the situation with Banerjee.

”There is no other state other than Bengal where the panchayat poll nomination process is so peaceful. The opposition parties – CPI(M), Congress, BJP and the ISF are trying to blame us over one or two incidents during the nomination exercise,” the chief minister said.

She was addressing the concluding session of the two-month-long "Trinamool eh Nabojowar" (New Wave in Trinamool).Hitting out at the Congress for ”allying with the BJP and CPI(M)”, Banerjee also said the grand old party should not expect TMC to support them nationally in the fight against the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the Governor had told reporters that some "undesirable incidents" have happened in some parts of Bengal."I have made my inferences of them. No violence will be tolerated and we will have to end it,” he said, after taking stock of the situation in Bhangore.