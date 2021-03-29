Bengal Election 2021 | TMC team asks chief electoral officer to round up anti-social elements in East Midnapore

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met with the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal on March 29 and urged him to round up anti-social elements in East Midnapore.



A TMC delegation meets the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal asking him to 'immediately round up any & all anti-social elements in East Midnapore & take them into preventive custody' to ensure a free and fair election.

According to ANI reports, they also asked to take such people into preventive custody in order to ensure a free and fair election.

This delegation also told the officer not to deploy security forces from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Bihar and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or NDA-ruled states during the second phase of elections in East Midnapore.

They also suggested this be followed during other phases of elections in the states to ensure that there is no partisan act in this election by the armed forces, the reports said.

Further, the delegation has alleged that the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram at multiple locations in the constituency.

As per reports, it has asked the chief election officer to apprehend these criminals who are harboured by Adhikari.