Bengal Election 2021 | TMC team asks chief electoral officer to round up anti-social elements in East Midnapore

The delegation also told the officer not to deploy security forces from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar or Bhartiya Janata Party or NDA-ruled states during the second phase of elections in East Midnapore.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met with the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal on March 29 and urged him to round up anti-social elements in East Midnapore.

According to ANI reports, they also asked to take such people into preventive custody in order to ensure a free and fair election.

This delegation also told the officer not to deploy security forces from Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Bihar and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) or NDA-ruled states during the second phase of elections in East Midnapore.

They also suggested this be followed during other phases of elections in the states to ensure that there is no partisan act in this election by the armed forces, the reports said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

Further, the delegation has alleged that the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is harbouring criminals who are non-residents of Nandigram at multiple locations in the constituency.

As per reports, it has asked the chief election officer to apprehend these criminals who are harboured by Adhikari.
TAGS: #Elections 2021 #TMC #Trinamool Congress #west bengal #West Bengal Elections
first published: Mar 29, 2021 05:01 pm

