Bengal Election 2021: BJP cites audio tapes to target Mamata Banerjee government

Citing some audio tapes, the BJP alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the state government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Representative image

Citing some audio tapes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 3 alleged that people enjoying "protection" from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an "extortion racket" in West Bengal.

"What has come out is so ugly that we just wish to say that Mamata Banerjee and her relatives have let down the people of West Bengal. She should apologise and seek forgiveness from people for cheating them," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

He was referring to three audio tapes shown in a section of the media, and said they feature people considered close to the state government, including Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. There was no immediate response from the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

"Such is the audacity of extortionists that in one such meeting an extortionist who is close to Abhishek Banerjee sat close to commissioner and was making illegal demands from various people who wish to invest or undertake a legal activity," Bhatia alleged.

The contents of these audio tapes show how an "extortion racket" is being run in an organised manner under the nose of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, he said.

PTI
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 4, 2021 11:43 am

