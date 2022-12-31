 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengal: Corruption charges dog TMC, exodus hits BJP stables

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST

The BJP has, of late, been making fresh attempts to challenge the TMC by hitting the streets, but the success rate has been nominal.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file photo)

After the euphoria over its landslide victory in 2021, West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress was dogged by arrest of its leaders on corruption charges and failure to expand nationally this year but the party remained the dominant political force in the state.

On the other hand, exodus and electoral setbacks have been the BJPs fate in 2022, as the state leadership tried hard to keep its house in order to try cash on allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government.

The TMC hopes to maintain its political dominance in the next year's Panchayat polls and play a key role in knitting a formidable opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron camp too has pinned hopes on the rural polls to make a turnaround and mobilize its cadre base to keep its flock together.

It has been a rewarding year electorally for the TMC as it continued to register massive victories in by-elections to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge Assembly seat and municipal elections by winning 106 of the 108 civic bodies that went to polls in February.

The erstwhile mighty CPI(M)-led Left Front, which has been in political oblivion for the last few years after losing its main opposition status to the saffron camp, has shown green shoots of recovery in by-elections and civic polls.