Bengal: Congress gets its first MLA in present assembly as party candidate wins Sagardighi bypoll

The Congress on Thursday secured a seat in the present West Bengal assembly as its candidate Bayron Biswas won the Sagardighi bypoll, defeating the nearest rival of the TMC by 22,986 votes.

After 16 rounds of counting, Biswas, who enjoys the support of the Left, bagged 87,667 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

Debasish Banerjee of the TMC garnered 64,681 votes, while Dilip Saha of the BJP received 25,815 votes, the EC website revealed.

The Congress nominee secured 47.35 per cent of votes, while the TMC candidate got 34.94 per cent, it said.

The vote share of the BJP candidate was 13.94. By-election to the constituency, seen as a prestige fight for state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury in his home district of Murshidabad, was necessitated following the death of state minister Subrata Saha in December last year.

As lotus blooms in the northeast, here are key takeaways... In the 2021 assembly elections, the Congress and the Left Front had failed to open their account in the West Bengal assembly, for the first time since independence. CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim called for all forces, which are anti-TMC and anti-BJP, to come together as the Left-Congress alliance finally broke the jinx of not winning a single seat in the 2021 assembly polls with the comfortable victory in the Sagardighi bypoll. He said the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress joined hands to ensure that anti-TMC and anti-BJP votes do not get divided. "If this anti-BJP and anti-TMC feeling of the people has to be respected, then all the forces, which are against these two parties, should come together," the CPI(M) state secretary told reporters here after the Congress candidate won the Sagardighi bypoll. Neither the Left Front nor the Congress, which fought the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal in alliance, could win any seat, while their partner ISF had secured one constituency. "People of the state are seeking an escape from the shackles of corruption and criminals," Salim said, claiming that the results of the by-election are a reflection of such wishes". The people had earlier also wanted to escape from the TMC's "misrule", but this has been delayed by the BJP's upsurge in the state, he said. The BJP, in the 2021 assembly elections, won 77 seats but several saffron party MLAs switched over to the ruling TMC. The CPI(M) leader also claimed that the Left and Congress have been able to "bring together the anti-TMC and anti-BJP forces in the state". "We will be able to defeat the TMC as well as the BJP", Salim said, claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had helped the saffron camp get a foothold in West Bengal. He said that the newly elected MLA in the by-election will have to shoulder the responsibility given to him by the people.

PTI