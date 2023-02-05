 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Bengal BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal joins TMC ahead of panchayat election

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee handed over the party flag to Kanjilal, a first-time MLA representing the Alipurduar constituency in the northern part of the state.

Suman Kanjilal (right) welcomed into the party by senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Image: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

West Bengal BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Sunday ahead of the panchayat elections due in the state this year, the TMC said in a statement.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee handed over the party flag to Kanjilal, a first-time MLA representing the Alipurduar constituency in the northern part of the state.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said Kanjilal's leaving the party and joining a corrupt organisation will not have any impact on the saffron camp.

"Yet another @BJP4Bengal MLA realises the truth that BJP has no intention to serve people," the Mamata Banerjee-led party said on its official Twitter handle.