Bengal BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins TMC

Soumen Roy had won from the Kaliaganj constituency in North Dinajpur district in the assembly polls held in April-May.

Moneycontrol News
September 04, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
Soumen Roy (second from centre) had won from Kaliaganj seat (Image: ANI)

Soumen Roy (second from centre) had won from Kaliaganj seat (Image: ANI)

Days after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, another legislator of the party, Soumen Roy, joined the Mamata Banerjee-headed party on September 4.

Roy, who officially joined TMC in presence of senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata, had won in the recently held assembly polls from Kaliaganj constituency in North Dinajpur district.

Earlier this week, BJP MLAs Tanmoy Ghosh and Biswajit Das had crossed over to the TMC. They were issued a legal notice by the BJP after they jumped ship, and the party is likely to press for their suspension from the assembly under the anti-defection law.

Notably, Ghosh and Das represent Bishnupur and Bagda seats in the assembly.

With Soumen Roy's exit, the BJP has so far lost four of their MLAs since the Bengal polls. The first major name to switch ranks was Mukul Roy, the legislator from Krishnanagar Uttar seat.

Roy was a TMC heavyweight before switching to the BJP, and decided to return back to the state ruling-party following the election results. His return to the Trinamool was expected to trigger a wave of defections from the saffron camp.

After Roy's return, the TMC had suggested that they would consider the return of those turncoats who had adopted a "soft line" in their criticism of the state government after joining the BJP. Party leaders also said that those who "did not betray the Trinamool ideology for money" would be allowed to return.
Tags: #BJP #Politics news #Soumen Roy #TMC #west bengal
first published: Sep 4, 2021 03:43 pm

