Bengal: BJP all set to take out protest march against TMC govt

BJP

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

The BJP has hired several trains - three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal - to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to the metropolis and Howrah for the march.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the BJP's 'Nabanna Abhijan', police said. Barricades have also been placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the metropolis with Nabanna, a police officer said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata, while leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari will be part of the rally from Santragachi area. Party state president Sukanta Majumdar is likely to join the procession in north Kolkata.

"The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development," Ghosh asserted. BJP leader Rahul Sinha, meanwhile, accused the Mamata Banerjee government of trying to forcibly stop the "democratic protest".

"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathicharged by the state police. The train left later with our activists and supporters," Sinha said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in the city for its "narrow, partisan politics".

"We urge everyone not to fall in their trap," he said. The saffron camp has been taking out rallies across the state for the past couple of days, asking party workers to make the 'Nabanna Abhijan' a grand success.