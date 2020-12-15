Bengal Assembly Polls | BJP seeks early deployment of central forces, says situation is ‘worse than Kashmir’

BJP has alleged that TMC would make campaigning for the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections “very difficult”.

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on December 15 requested the Election Commission to deploy central police forces at the earliest, stating that the situation in the state is “worse than Kashmir”, reported India Today.

The saffron party has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress party would make campaigning for the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections “very difficult”. The letter written to the CEC stated that the TMC government would do this with “active support from West Bengal Police” and urged for “early deployment” of central forces.

Bengal BJP MLA Sabyasachi Dutta told the EC that the party wants the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to be imposed in the state. His letter to the CEC read: “The BJP requests your intervention to ensure early deployment of CPF else the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the active support of West Bengal Police, will make campaign very difficult, resulting in widespread violence.”

A BJP delegation from West Bengal met the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi a day ago and complained of discrepancies in the draft of the Bengal voters’ list. They alleged that the names of dead voters have not been taken off the list.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain along with other election officials is expected to visit Bengal soon to take stock of the situation.

Notably, the convoys of BJP national president JP Nadda and party veteran Kailash Vijayvargiya were attacked by alleged TMC supporters near Diamond Harbour in West Bengal last week.