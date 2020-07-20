Bengal Assembly polls 2021: Preparations for TMC's July 21 virtual rally on, party cadre wary of losing people’s pulse in year before elections

Even as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) machinery in West Bengal gets ready for the "Ekushe July" or the July 21 rally— perhaps the biggest and the most important event in the party's political calendar— to be carried out virtually, its cadre is apprehensive that it won't be able to gauge the pulse of the public a year before the Assembly polls.

Like most events involving a large crowd, the rally in Esplanade East in Kolkata has been forced to go online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by The Indian Express, this has worried TMC leaders and workers, since they feel that they are losing out on the opportunity to understand the mood of the public ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

"Party workers are used to going to Esplanade for this programme every year — it was our most important programme of the year. We are now busy preparing for it, but (the party’s) organisational capacity and the situation will not be tested this year. We don’t know… we are afraid that this will impact our (party’s) organisation also," a senior TMC leader said.

The rally is organised to commemorate police firing in Kolkata on that day in 1993 under the Left Front government. It had killed 13 people during a demonstration led by Banarjee, who was then with the Congress party.

While preparations for the rally to go virtual, and have maximum impact on the workers via telecast on giant screens are on, TMC leaders say they are expecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to start the assembly poll campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Union government during her speech.

"The BJP and the Centre helped many states fight against the Covid situation. But West Bengal was not only deprived, but Delhi also tried to heckle us from time to time. But Mamata Banerjee is a born fighter…. On July 21, we believe she will instruct party workers to intensify the fight against the BJP and the central government," a TMC leader said.