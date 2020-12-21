West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: BJP will struggle to cross double digits, says Prashant Kishor

File image: Political strategist and politician Prashant Kishor

Political strategist and politician Prashant Kishor said on December 21 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will struggle to cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

In a tweet, Kishor, whose Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has been hired by Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, said BJP’s rise in the state was being “hyped AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media”.

He further urged social media users to “save” his tweet and that he would “quit this space” if the BJP did any better than what he predicted.

“For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!” Kishor said in a tweet.

Bengal is expected to head for assembly polls in April-May 2021 along with Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Kishor’s I-PAC is also strategising for MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu.

Kishor has been credited with designing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

I-PAC had worked with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) for the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, with the Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress in 2019.

The organisation’s services were also hired by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Delhi Assembly polls held earlier this year.

Kishor earlier served as the vice president of the JD(U) until February when he was expelled from the party over his open opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

His comment came a day after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded a two-day tour of the poll-bound state.

Addressing a roadshow in Bolpur, Shah said the BJP will fulfill the promise of ‘Shonar Bangla’ in five years if voted to power.

“The people are angry with Mamata and they have decided that this time the lotus will take the lead,” he claimed. "People of Bengal want this change to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, political violence. They want to stop the tolabazi (extortion).”

Bengal has seen dramatic rise of the BJP over the last few years. Its efforts on the ground led to the party winning 18 of Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, up from just two in 2014. This rise came at the cost of not just the TMC, which saw its tally fall from 34 to 22, but also the Congress and the Left Front.

BJP’s vote share in the state (in the general election) soared to 40.6 percent in the 2019 general election from about 17 percent in 2014. This brought the saffron party’s vote share close to TMC’s 43.6 percent.