Belagavi at the centre of Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute again  

Sohil Sehran
Dec 19, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

Winter session of Karnataka Assembly again sparks tensions between the two states.

The first day of the Karnataka Assembly’s winter session in Belagavi on December 19 was uproarious, with the Congress protesting against the unveiling of VD Savarkar’s portrait in the assembly hall and the National Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena staging protests at Kognoli near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border over the interstate boundary dispute.

The Belagavi assembly is emblematic of the border row in Maharashtra. The government holds an assembly session here once a year to assert Karnataka’s claims to the Marathi speaking area, which was included in the state in 1956 during the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Belagavi was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency and its inclusion in Karnataka had upset Maharashtra.

On December 19, soon after the winter session started at Belagavi, leaders of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti protested at the border and tried to enter Karnataka. However, they were prevented and taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police.

The border dispute intensified on December 6 with vehicles from either side being targeted.

The first day of the 10-day session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which is modelled on the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, began amid the Centre’s effort to establish peace in Maharashtra-Karnataka border areas. This is the last winter session of the BS Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, during which 14 bills are likely to be tabled.

The session began with unveiling of portraits of Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and Savarkar, the last of which was strongly opposed by Congress MLAs.