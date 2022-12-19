Belagavi at the centre of Karnataka-Maharashtra dispute again  

Members of NCP and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti stage protest at Kognoli Toll Plaza near Karnataka-Maharashtra border. (Credit ANI)

The first day of the Karnataka Assembly’s winter session in Belagavi on December 19 was uproarious, with the Congress protesting against the unveiling of VD Savarkar’s portrait in the assembly hall and the National Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and Shiv Sena staging protests at Kognoli near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border over the interstate boundary dispute.

The Belagavi assembly is emblematic of the border row in Maharashtra. The government holds an assembly session here once a year to assert Karnataka’s claims to the Marathi speaking area, which was included in the state in 1956 during the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Belagavi was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency and its inclusion in Karnataka had upset Maharashtra.

On December 19, soon after the winter session started at Belagavi, leaders of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti protested at the border and tried to enter Karnataka. However, they were prevented and taken into custody by the Maharashtra Police.

The border dispute intensified on December 6 with vehicles from either side being targeted.

The first day of the 10-day session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which is modelled on the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, began amid the Centre’s effort to establish peace in Maharashtra-Karnataka border areas. This is the last winter session of the BS Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state, during which 14 bills are likely to be tabled.

The session began with unveiling of portraits of Subhas Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda and Savarkar, the last of which was strongly opposed by Congress MLAs.

Talking to Moneycontrol, senior Karnataka Pradesh Congress leader Priyank Kharge said, “We have been against the ideology of Savarkar. The BJP has never been able to justify his struggle, even the party doesn’t know how he got the moniker ‘Veer’. BJP leaders in the state and at the Centre are clueless about him.”

The Congress party has written to the Speaker of the assembly to install portraits of personalities like BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Kanaka Dasa and Basavanna, he added.

Congress MLAs will continue their protest against the installation of Savarkar’s portrait, Kharge added. “Next to Savarkar’s portrait, the BJP has installed the portrait of Subhash Chandra Bose, who was opposed by Savarkar for his Indian National Army. The BJP doesn’t have any idea about nationalism,” Kharge said.

He alleged that the ruling BJP is trying to divert people’s attention from issues like the cash for jobs scam, 40 percent commission for contracts and voter data theft.

“By installing Savarkar’s portrait, the ruling BJP has also tried to sideline the issue of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. Both the states are governed by the BJP, but it has failed to establish peace. The border issues are flaring up under Union home minister Amit Shah,” Kharge added.

The assembly session comes after Bommai and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde had a meeting with Shah over the situation, who advised them to maintain law and order and not let fringe elements create problems.

Ganesh Karnik, the BJP state spokesperson, said that the problem is being created by lesser-known parties of Maharashtra who are trying to gain political mileage. “The governments in Karnataka and Maharashtra believe in the ideology of Hindutva and there is no tussle between them,” he said.

“There has been an agreement to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict. The problem is deliberately created by the Congress in Karnataka to provoke people,” Karnik said.