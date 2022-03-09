Behind the scenes of Sumy evacuation: Tense moments, and a coordinated effort by PMO, diplomats and the Ukraine Army

A shot of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, from where civilians are said to be fleeing as the Russian army approaches. (Photo by Alexandr Podvalny from Pexels)

It took a call at the very highest level to ensure that the remaining 700 Indian students find their way back home through designated safe corridors.

A senior Indian official confirmed that things began moving after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to rescue 700 Indian students out of war-ravaged Ukraine on March 7.

In both the calls, the respective leaders assured Modi that his reasonable demand would be met. This was the final act of the great drama, which unfolded after more than 18,000 Indian students were caught up in a tense war zone in Ukraine when Russia attacked its neighbouring country.

But, before the high-level call had been placed by Modi, the groundwork had been done by a group of Indian diplomats. Working in coordination with Ukrainian officials, they had arranged for everything from the buses and fuel, to drivers.

Read also: The good, the bad and the ideal refugees

India’s envoy to Russia, Pavan Kapoor, who took charge in November 2021, and Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, both pushed the envelope to organise the rescue effort. Satpathy had even met with the Mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi for this.

Earlier, the external affairs minister, S Jaishankar worked the phone lines too along with top defence ministry officials reaching out to their counterparts in Russia.

Such an extensive operation isn't possible without the help of Red Cross. Therefore, the Geneva-headquartered organisation had alerted its Ukraine unit about this student movement, so that its team in Ukraine could be ready in case any help was needed.

There were close to 18,000 medical students in Ukraine over a week or ten days ago. According to Indian officials – manning the high-profile Operation Ganga – so far 83 special flights have brought back 17,100 Indian back.

A former Indian diplomat, KP Fabian, who oversaw the evacuation of 1,70,000 Indians in 1990 from the Gulf, said he had no doubt that after the constant diplomatic dialogue between all the three sides – India, Russia, and Ukraine – a solution would be reached. ``It was only a question of time,” he told Moneycontrol.

Tense moments

There was intense apprehension because of the nature of the situation – mainly whether the ceasefire would hold or not, because the movement of students was primarily dependent upon that.

The main job of organising the logistics was no small burden either. Buses had to be organised, fuel had to be sourced with help from local officials because pumps had shut down, and drivers had to be found. With regular drivers in hiding, those from the Ukraine army had to be persuaded to man the vehicles.

Near this city, three teams of Indian officials helped in a well-coordinated move.

Finally, 12 buses managed to reach a designated point in Sumy, from where they moved to Poltava in central Ukraine after picking up the students from their respective hostels. Officials said that once, there, the students would take trains to the western border and from there head to their final destinations.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, said that he was happy to inform that ``we have been able to move out all students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will get trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home.”

Experts and former diplomats, however, said that despite the temporary truce, the situation in the conflict-torn region was precarious.

Pankaj Saran, former deputy NSA India and former Indian envoy to Russia, said that there was no chance of any abiding peace for several weeks, at the very least. ``This is war. It just can’t be switched off and on. There are intense and hard negotiations, between several parties and to expect peace just yet should be considered impossible,” he told Moneycontrol.