‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as UP, Bihar by-election results pour in

As the bypoll results in Bihar and UP pour in, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted congratulatory messages to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav.

The leads for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and the Araria, Bhabhua and Jehanabad assembly bypolls in Bihar show the parties comprehensively beating the ruling BJP. In a series of tweets, Mamata Banerjee said Wednesday’s results were the “beginning of the end”.

“Great victory. Congratulations to Mayawati Ji and Akhilesh Yadav for UP Bypolls. The beginning of the end has started,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

In her second tweet, Banerjee tweeted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying, “Congratulations to Lalu Prasad Ji for winning Araria and Jehanabad. This is a great victory.”