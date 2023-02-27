 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beginning of new Congress: Mallikarjun Kharge at conclusion of party's plenary session

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:49 AM IST

Claiming that industrialist Gautam Adani's wealth grew exponentially in the last few years, Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to share the "magical mantra" behind the growth.

Rahul Gandhi (right) and Mallikarjun Kharge (left). (Image: Rahul Gandhi/ Instagram)

The Congress is facing several challenges which can be met by the party but what is needed is unity, discipline and determination, its president Mallikarjun Kharge here said on Sunday.

In his concluding remarks at the party's 85th plenary session here, he said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a "new Congress".

At a public rally after the conclusion of the Congress' three-day session, he accused the BJP-led Centre of being "undemocratic", and said people will have to strongly fight the "dictatorship" to save democracy.

