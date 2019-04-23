Before casting vote PM Narendra Modi meets mom; gets shawl, sweets, coconut with blessings

A shawl, coconut and sweets was what Prime Minister Narendra Modi got from his mother Hiraba as he met her on Tuesday before casting his vote at a polling booth near Gandhinagar.

Modi spent 20 minutes with Hiraba, a nonagenarian, who lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village near the state capital.

She gave him a shawl, sweets and a coconut and blessed him for his victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He touched her feet in reverence.

Modi spent the night at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and early morning, went to seek his mother's blessings, travelling the distance with a limited SPG security cover of just one vehicle.

After meeting his mother, Modi briefly interacted with the society residents and even allowed kids in the locality to take 'selfies' with him, before leaving for a school at Ranip to cast his vote.

Before leaving, Modi asked people in the locality to go out and vote in order to strengthen democracy, a local said.

Polling in all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat is being held in a single phase Tuesday.