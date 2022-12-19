 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bedlam continues in Bihar Assembly over hooch tragedy on final day of session

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST

The administration has, so far, confirmed only 30 deaths though most unconfirmed reports put the number in excess of 50.

Representative Image

Pandemonium re-erupted in the Bihar Assembly on Monday, the last day of winter session, when members of the BJP created a ruckus over the Saran hooch tragedy and linking of seizure of a large quantity of liquor in Lakhisarai to a senior party leader.

Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the hearing till 2 pm within half an hour of commencement of proceedings at 11 am, as opportunity given to Leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha to make a statement on the floor of the House failed to soothe ruffled feathers.

Sinha was allowed to read out an adjournment motion moved by his party that demanded compensation to the hooch tragedy victims, whose number he claimed to be in hundreds.

Sinha cited a provision in the prohibition law, as well as the example of a hooch tragedy in Gopalganj where compensation was paid despite the state having gone dry, to press the demand for ex-gratia to the victims in Saran, which has been adamantly refused by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He also sought condolence on the floor of the House for those who have died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran.