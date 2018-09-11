Battle on social media: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to build team of 30,000 ‘cyber sainiks’ to take on BJP

In an attempt to counter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s strong social media campaigns, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to form a team of 30,000 ‘cyber sainiks’.

West Bengal’s governing party plans to use this team ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, according to a report by News18.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly promised a reward for the best performing social media ‘sainik’.

Speaking to party cadres at the ‘Digital Conclave’ in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “I will make a data bank of party workers who do an excellent job in taking the government and party’s achievements to people across the state through social media. I will also make a list of those who are actively countering BJP and other parties’ malicious attempts at defaming us. Their bio data will be with us and we will reward them for their work.”

Banerjee has also said the sainiks will compete with each other for the party to perform better in the social media war against rivals.

“There will be competition in every district among youths who are working hard to highlight our achievements and counter the BJP with facts and figures,” Banerjee said.

TMC is planning to use the team to counter BJP’s social media campaigns not only in Bengali but also in Hindi.

“Not only Bengali, you should respond to them (BJP) in Hindi as well for a broader reach,” Banerjee said.

The chief minister’s nephew and party’s Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, added that every assembly constituency will have at least 100 sainiks.

“I want these 30,000 ‘cyber sainiks’ to convince those who left the party to return to TMC. Bring back two people every week to the party fold,” Abhishek added.

In 2016, TMC won the West Bengal assembly election with a thumping majority. The party won 211 out of the 294 seats.

While the BJP had won just three seats in 2016, the saffron party’s vote share has seen significant increase in local body elections since.

Mamata Banerjee is also hoping to play a larger role at the Centre. The 63-year-old has been trying to forge a ‘Federal Front’ of non-BJP and non-Congress parties for the 2019 general election.

The party had won 34 out of the 42 seats in the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.