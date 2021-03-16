Battle for Bengal: Amit Shah promises special schemes for tribals, Mamata says BJP 'faking its love' for minorities

File image of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at the December 19 rally in West Bengal (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)

West Bengal witnessed some high-power campaigning on March 15 as Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee engaged in verbal swordplay in a bid to woo voters.

BJP's star campaigner and Union Home Minister wished Banerjee a speedy recovery and sought to know if she could feel the agony of the families of BJP workers killed during TMC's rule in the state, while the incumbent asserted that she would continue her fight against the BJP "as long as her heartbeats and vocal cords function".

Shah, who was addressing a poll rally in Ranibandh, said 130 BJP workers were killed by TMC goons. "Didi (elder sister) when you were hurt in your leg you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons? Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said at the rally.

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly poll," he added.

Reaching out to West Bengal government employees and said the seventh Pay Commission will be implemented in the state if the saffron party is voted to power.

Shah also hit out at the TMC government for not doing enough for the development of minorities.

"TMC seeks to cut money even for giving a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health, and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.

In his virtual address, Shah highlighted designated central schemes for the tribal communities which the state government did not implement properly. "Special stress will be given to the education of tribal students. We will provide 50 percent financial assistance to those among them who score above 70 percent," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo, who addressed two rallies in Purulia during the day, said that despite bringing in leaders from Delhi, BJP will cut no ice with the people of Bengal.

"Wait for a few days, my legs will be better. I will see whether your legs move freely on Bengal's soil," Banerjee said without naming anyone.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head, and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10 after filing her nomination from the high-profile seat, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

Accusing the BJP of "faking its love" for underprivileged classes, she said, "During elections, some of their leaders bring cooked items from top hotels and visit residences of people from backward sections to eat the food

there, in a bid to show how rooted they are."

"In reality, they divide people, they practice untouchability. I share food with backward caste people at my home and eat on the same plate. We don't flaunt such things, but some pan-chewing BJP leaders from outside fake emotions and peddle lies," she insisted

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over the rise in fuel prices and disinvestment of public sector units, Banerjee said, "Their (BJP''s) prime minister cannot run the country, (he is) totally incompetent."

Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the cancellation of his first public meeting of the day at Jhargram, Banerjee, insinuating that the rally was called off due to lack of attendees, said, "Had he requested, we would have sent some people to the venue.

