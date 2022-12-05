 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Basavraj Bommai asks Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde not to send his Ministers to Belagavi amid border dispute

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are scheduled to meet the activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 6 and hold talks with them on the border issue.

(Image: ANI)

Amid the raging border row, Karnataka on Monday said the proposed visit of a ministerial delegation from neighbouring Maharashtra could instigate people, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stating he will ask Eknath Shinde not to send his cabinet colleagues to Belagavi.

Bommai said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Shinde not to send his Ministers to Belagavi, as their visit may disrupt the law and order situation in the border district.

Asserting the border dispute with Maharashtra is settled, the CM said he has already instructed the officials concerned regarding the measures to be taken in case the ministers go ahead with the visit, and that the government will not hesitate to take any legal action.

Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai are scheduled to meet the activists of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 6 and hold talks with them on the border issue.

"When Maharashtra Ministers said they will be visiting Karnataka, our Chief Secretary has written to their (Maharashtra) Chief Secretary stating that they should not come in the present atmosphere, as it may create law and order situation here and their visit won't be right," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said despite this they have said that they will come to Belagavi, which is not right.