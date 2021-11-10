MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Basavaraj Bommai likely to meet PM Modi on November 11

The Chief Minister, who is also likely to meet BJP national leadership during the visit, did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)

Basavaraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. (Image: ANI)

Ahead of his trip to New Delhi on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 and is scheduled to meet several central ministers on issues concerning the state’s projects.

The Chief Minister, who is also likely to meet BJP national leadership during the visit, did not completely rule out the possibility of discussion on cabinet expansion.

"I'm leaving for Delhi today, where I will be meeting central ministers and I have sought time to meet the Prime Minister, the appointment is expected for tomorrow," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will be meeting several central ministers on issues concerning the state's projects, and will have a meeting with the Karnataka's legal team to review and discuss inter-state river disputes concerning both Krishna and Cauvery.

The CM said he is also scheduled to attend an all India conclave organised by a television channel, before returning to Bengaluru tomorrow evening.

Close
Responding to a question whether he will be meeting BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, he said, "I have sought time.. I have not thought about it (to discuss cabinet expansion), but what will be discussed there, I don’t know."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #India #Karnataka #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.