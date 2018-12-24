App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh polls: BSF to issue high alert along Tripura border

Security has already been beefed up in the border areas in Tripura to check infiltration bids, the senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

High alert will be sounded along the international border in Tripura, hours before the Bangladesh general election, as the BSF steps up efforts to avert any "untoward situation" in the poll-bound country, a senior official said here Monday.

Tripura shares 856-km-long border with the neighbouring country.

Bangladesh is set to go to polls on December 30. Pitted against the Sheikh Hasina-led ruling Awami League (AL) and its various allies is the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) which had boycotted the last parliamentary elections.

"Our main objective is to check influx of anti-social elements. We will ensure that law and order is maintained along the border to avoid any unpleasant situation in poll-bound Bangladesh," said AK Yadav, the officiating Inspector General (IG) of BSF, Tripura Frontier.

Talking to reporters, Yadav claimed that militancy has been largely contained in Tripura owing to persistent efforts by security forces over the past few years.

"Law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh have also adopted a zero tolerance attitude to anti-Indian activities on their soil and our joint efforts have paid off well," he said.

The IG, however, cautioned against militant activity in the border areas, given the fact that Bangladesh law enforcement agencies have demolished their hideouts in the past few months.

"The militants often befriend local people or try and make inroads into the country with the help of their relatives residing here," he said.

Altogether, 13 militants have surrendered before the BSF during 2018, while 17 insurgents laid down their arms last year, Yadav added.
