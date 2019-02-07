App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bangladesh FM Abdul Momen calls on PM Modi; both sides vow to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Modi said India-Bangladesh relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on February 7 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reaffirmed India's commitment to work with the neighbouring country in building on the momentum in ties during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fresh term in office.

Abdul Momen's India trip is the first high-level visit from Bangladesh since Prime Minister Hasina's landslide victory in the parliamentary election last December.

During the meeting, Abdul Momen briefed Modi on the recent developments in the bilateral relationship, a statement said.

Prime Minister Modi said India-Bangladesh relations have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years. He reaffirmed India's commitment to work with Bangladesh to build on this momentum during the new term in office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Modi congratulated Abdul Momen on his appointment as the foreign minister, and appreciated his gesture of selecting India as the destination for his first foreign visit.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:50 pm

