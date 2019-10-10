App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ban Bigg Boss, book Salman Khan under NSA, demands UP BJP MLA

BJP lawmaker Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar claiming that the reality show currently being aired on Colors channel has "shattered social harmony" and promotes "obscenity and vulgarity".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has sought a ban on reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13' for allegedly promoting obscenity and demanded that its host and actor Salman Khan be booked under the stringent National Security Act.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nand Kishore Gurjar has sent a letter to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar claiming that the reality show currently being aired on Colors channel has "shattered social harmony" and promotes "obscenity and vulgarity".

The MLA said that the channel is broadcasting the show at prime time when usually families sit together to watch TV.

Close

On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is portraying and promoting our ancient culture on the international stage and on the other we have this obnoxious show, the MLA said.

related news

It has become difficult to watch TV with the family. No such TV serial should be permitted which is destroying our culture.... It must be banned immediately, he added.

He demanded that the NSA should also be invoked against the owner of Colors channel and the editor of the show.

On Monday and Wednesday, some Hindu outfits had burnt the effigies of Salman Khan in Loni area of Ghaziabad city to protest against the reality show.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Entertainment #India #Politics #Salman Khan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.