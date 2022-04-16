 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ballygunge Assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, CPI(M) finishes second

Apr 16, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

TMC leader Babul Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against CPI(M) leader Saira Shah Halim's 30,971 votes.

Babul Supriyo, a noted singer and former Bengal BJP heavyweight, joined the Trinamool party recently. He contested the 2022 Ballygunge bypolls on a TMC ticket after the seat became vacant following Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November 2021.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday after defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M), Saira Shah Halim, by a margin of 20,228 votes. Supriyo garnered 51,199 votes against Halim's 30,971 votes.

Babul Supriyo, a noted singer and former Bengal BJP heavyweight, joined the Trinamool party in September last year. He contested the 2022 Ballygunge bypolls on a TMC ticket after the seat became vacant following Subrata Mukherjee's demise in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Saira Shah Halim, sister of actor Naseeruddin Shah and wife of noted CPI(M) leader Dr Fuad Halim has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path.

Kamruzzaman Choudhury of Congress pocketed 5,218 votes.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: Apr 16, 2022 04:32 pm
