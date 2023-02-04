 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Balloon that halts diplomacy, but hides a Hunter's American pie in a stormy House

Pranay Sharma
Feb 04, 2023 / 11:11 AM IST

The visit by Anthony Blinken has also been put off at a time when the Republicans have raised serious questions about Hunter Biden’s business interest in China and demanded the President come clean on it

The visit of Blinken to Beijing was aimed at stabilising relations between the two countries.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s high-profile visit to Beijing was postponed by the Biden Administration on Friday after an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted hovering over an American nuclear site.

Blinken’s visit scheduled for early next week was touted to reset Sino-US relations after being strained since 2016 following a series of trade measures against China by Washington.

But the postponement comes at a time when the Republican members in the US Congress raised serious questions about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden’s business interest in China and demanded the President come clean on the issue.

It is not clear how disappointed China would be with the postponement as Beijing, too, was upset with the allegations about the spy balloon on the eve of the important visit.