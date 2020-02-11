Ballimaran Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Ballimaran Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ballimaran is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Central district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Ballimaran Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.95% and in 2013, 67.47% of Ballimaran's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Imran Hussain of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 33877 votes which was 35.42% of the total votes polled. Imran Hussain polled a total of 95656 (59.71%) votes.

INC's Haroon Yusuf won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8093 (9.12%) votes. Haroon Yusuf polled 88749 which was 36.18% of the total votes polled.