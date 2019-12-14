'Ball is in high command's court,' says SR Patil

The party high command will take a decision on the resignations of Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao as Congress Legislature Party leader and state unit president respectively after discussing it, senior leader S R Patil said on December 14.

Asked about developments with regard to Karnataka, Patil,who is leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, said "The ball is in the high command's court." "Our party high command and seniors in Delhi will take a decision after deliberating on the issue.

If there is any need, we will discuss with the Karnataka in-charge and express our views," Patil told reporters in Delhi.

He clarified that he has not sought any appointment with Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The party is in turmoil ever since the two leaders resigned from their posts owning moral responsibility for the poor show in the recent by-elections where the party could garner only two of 15 seats whereas BJP won 12 seats.

According to party sources, the two leaders have reportedly conveyed their unwillingness to continue following their party's poor show in the assembly bypolls.

Meanwhile, lobbying for the two posts have intensified.

According to sources, S R Patil and former union minister K H Muniyappa are in the race to become the state president of Congress whereas H K Patil is said to be eyeing the post of Congress Legislature Party leader.