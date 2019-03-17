Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP's 7th Lok Sabha poll candidate, to fight from West Delhi seat

The Aam Aadmi Party on March 17 announced Balbir Singh Jakhar its candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. The AAP had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced Jakhar's name as party candidate in a press conference.

Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi, Raghav Chadha from south, Dilip Pandey from northeast, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi seats.

These six candidates were earlier appointed as the party's in-charge for the parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.