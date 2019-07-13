App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Balasaheb Thorat appointed Congress' Maharashtra chief

"Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Balasaheb Thorat as president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee," a communication from AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Balasaheb Thorat was Saturday appointed president of the Congress's Maharashtra unit. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reconstituted the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and also appointed five working presidents -- Nitin Raut, Baswaraj M Patil, Vishwajeet Kadam, Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur and Muzaffer Hussain.

Thorat, 66, has been a farmers' leader and has been involved in the cooperative movement in Maharashtra.

Though Gandhi has resigned as Congress president, the party is yet to name his replacement and still considers him as its chief.

Thorat replaces Ashok Chavan, who had recently resigned from the post of Maharashtra Congress president.

Gandhi also named KC Padavi as the new Congress Legislature Party Leader in the Maharashtra assembly.

Padavi succeeds Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had defected to the BJP recently.

He has also set up eight separate election-related committees in the party's state unit.

Thorat will also be the chairman of the strategy committee, with Chavan as co-chairman. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will be the chairman of the party's state manifesto committee.

Former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde will be the chairman of the coordination committee, which will also have senior leaders as members.

The committees have been formed in view of the Maharashtra assembly election, slated later this year.

Nana Patole, who resigned recently as chairman of the Congress's Kisan cell, will be the chairman of the party's state campaign committee.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 10:20 pm

