App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Balakot strike was done for sole purpose of winning Lok Sabha elections: Farooq Abdullah

The Srinagar MP alleged the BJP has "failed" on all fronts and it was apprehended that there would be a fight or skirmish with Pakistan before the polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes some kind of an "avatar" without whom India cannot survive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Macrh 11 made serious allegations against the BJP-led Centre, saying it ordered the air strike in Pakistan's Balakot with the "sole purpose" of winning Lok Sabha elections.

The Srinagar MP alleged the BJP has "failed" on all fronts and it was apprehended that there would be a fight or skirmish with Pakistan before the polls so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes some kind of an "avatar" without whom India cannot survive.

"This surgical strike (air strike) was done only for the purpose of election...totally for the election. We lost an aircraft worth crores of rupees. Be thankful that the IAF pilot (Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman) survived and returned from Pakistan with respect," Abdullah told reporters.

In a predawn exercise on February 26, the Indian Air Force pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Balakot. The air strike came in response to a terrorist attack in Pulwama on February 14, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

related news

Abdullah said on March 11, "In the Parliament, we knew they have failed on all other things and that there would be a fight or a skirmish with Pakistan in Kashmir so that he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) becomes some kind of an 'avatar' without whom India cannot survive. But I want to tell him that whether he or I live or not, India will live and move forward," .

The NC president said an atmosphere of fear was being created to help the BJP in the polls.

"They want to create an atmosphere of fear. There would be no war. The whole world is watching. This government is only using the senior officer for winning the election, the officer whom they got by superseding many others and who is now dancing to their tunes. Otherwise, there is no danger," he said, without naming the "officer".

"This atmosphere of fear that they have created in the country that without him anything will happen, I want to tell him that you were neither a God and never will be," he said.

Abdullah said there is no other way than to talk to Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

"They (New Delhi) have brought this (Kashmir) into international limelight. Several countries are now involved in making India and Pakistan to talk over Kashmir and they will have to engage themselves as it is the only way forward," he said.

Asked about the Election Commission of India's decision to delay the assembly polls in the state, Abdullah said he feared some "mischief" by the Centre in J-K.

"I think they must have thought of doing some mischief, that's why they delayed the polls. I do not understand that when thousands of people took part in the Panchayat and municipal polls, what danger they think there is now when forces are present in larger number than they were. And they are present in every nook and corner of the state," he said.

The NC president said all parties are in favour of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and now the public should understand what their motive is.

"If we unite, their designs will fail. We should prepare for that..for not giving a chance to the Centre for destruction. So, we all should stand to confront them...Where is the mighty government of India which cannot conduct an election here? If this is not surrender, what is," he said.

He said if the EC is saying that the environment is conducive for Lok Sabha polls, then why is it not conducive for the state polls.

"Then they should not conduct the Parliament polls. I am surprised over what they are saying. They are contradicting themselves. It is unfortunate that our EC has become the election commission of the government. A political EC. There is no independence. I hope there is a new government which gives full independence to the EC," he said.

Asked if his party was thinking of a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, Abdullah said, "We have not yet decided on that. We will see that".

He welcomed the ECI's direction on keeping forces away from electioneering.

"It is good. I have seen in my state that soldiers press the button of machines in far-flung areas and I hope the forces are kept at bay this time and they will only be used for security purposes. This should be a free and fair election," he said.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Says India Can't Stop Flow of Water, Threatens to Move Intern ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy Make an Unconventional Pairing in Bo ...

No Harm in ‘Abhinandan ka Abhinandan’: Shivraj Chouhan on BJP Usin ...

TVS Young Media Racer Programme 2019: Attending The School of Speed

IAAF Upholds Russia Ban Over Doping

Election Dates Are Finally Out. Cyrus Talks To Alleged Spokesperson Fo ...

Six Gujarati-origin Canadians among 149 Passengers Killed in Ethiopian ...

If Militants Find me, They Will Pump Bullets in My Body: Leaders of Ja ...

AAP Not in Talks With Congress For Alliance in Delhi, Will Contest All ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

Lok Sabha election dates are out, but pollsters would do well to rein ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Photograph EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's poor time management irks ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.