Bakri Eid: UP govt prohibits gatherings of over 50, animal sacrifice at public places

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Ahead of Bakri Eid, the Uttar Pradesh government on July 19 released fresh set of guidelines prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people at any place for celebration in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of COVID, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakri Eid, news agency PTI reported quoting an official as saying.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials to review the COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of the festival, an official spokesperson said.

The state government also issued orders against animal sacrifice at public places in the state.

It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices, he said. Special care should be taken for cleanliness, the official said.

On July 18, 56 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh with seven more deaths taking the infection tally to 17,07,847 and the death toll to 22,721.

With PTI inputs