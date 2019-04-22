App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 07:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Baijayant Panda was busy promoting own industries as MP: Naveen Patnaik

Addressing a poll rally at Rajnagar under the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said, "I had nominated a young and educated man (Panda) to represent people in Parliament. I had reposed trust in him. But, he let me down."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit out at Baijayant Panda, the BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, accusing him of promoting his own industries during his tenure as MP.

Addressing a poll rally at Rajnagar under the Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, the CM said, "I had nominated a young and educated man (Panda) to represent people in Parliament. I had reposed trust in him. But, he let me down."

Panda was elected to Lok Sabha twice from Kendrapara in 2009 and 2014 on a BJD ticket. He was also a two-time Rajya Sabha MP from 2000 to 2009.

However, he fell out of favour and was suspended from the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD last year on charges of anti-party activities.

related news

He subsequently resigned from the BJD as well as from the Lok Sabha, and joined the BJP ahead of the polls.

The saffron party made him the national vice-president and official spokesperson of the party. It also nominated him from the Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

"Kendrapara is the only coastal district that is bereft of railway connectivity. I had taken up the matter with a Union minister. But, a senior minister told me that Kendrapara MP (Panda) wanted connectivity for his own industries," Patnaik alleged.

The employment of Kendrapara youths never featured in Panda's agenda, as he was busy getting good appointment or posts for himself, the BJD chief claimed.

"Kendrapara's development is my responsibility," he asserted, urging people to vote for BJD candidates.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 07:34 am

tags #Baijayant Panda #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

