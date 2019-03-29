App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Badruddin Ajmal files nomination for Dhubri Lok Sabha seat

Polling for the Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati Lok Sabha seats will be held in the third phase on April 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

Polling for the Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Guwahati Lok Sabha seats will be held in the third phase on April 23.

Leading a procession of his supporters, Ajmal went to the Returning Officer's office and filed his application to contest in the Dhubri seat. In 2014, Ajmal had won from the seat with a margin of 3.63 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, two candidates in the first phase of polling have withdrawn their nomination, leaving 41 aspirants in the fray in Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur constituencies.

related news

Independent candidates Iqbal Ansari in Tezpur and Purnakanta Deuri in Lakhimpur have withdrawn their papers.

A total of 56 nominations for the second phase of polling in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam were found to be valid after scrutiny on Wednesday.

Karimganj (SC), Silchar, Autonomous District (ST), Mangaldoi and Nawgong will go for polling in the second phase.

The three-phase voting in Assam will take place on April 11, 18 and 23.

For the first phase, the ECI fixed March 28 for last date of withdrawal, while it is March 29 for the second phase.

As per the last summary revision, over 2.17 crore voters, including at least 7.06 lakh first timers, will exercise their franchise in the elections to elect 14 members to the Lok Sabha from Assam.

In 2014, the BJP won seven out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress and the AIUDF had three MPs each and one member was an Independent.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:05 am

tags #AIUDF #Badruddin Ajmal #Dhubri #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.