Badarpur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Badarpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Badarpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Badarpur Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.33% and in 2013, 64.2% of Badarpur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Narayan Dutt Sharma of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 47583 votes which was 27.92% of the total votes polled. Narayan Dutt Sharma polled a total of 170401 (55.31%) votes.

BJP's Rambir Singh Bidhuri won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 13854 (10.46%) votes. Rambir Singh Bidhuri polled 132460 which was 34.23% of the total votes polled.