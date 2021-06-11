MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Bad days have come for UP CM Yogi Adityanath as he's wandering door-to-door to retain post: Akhilesh Yadav

Adityanath's visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

PTI
June 11, 2021 / 09:30 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's New Delhi visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that bad days have come for the chief minister as he has to "wander door-to-door to retain his post".

"Such bad days have come for the head of the largest state that he has to wander from door-to-door in Delhi to retain his post," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Later, he also met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda.

On Thursday, the chief minister had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Adityanath's visit comes close on the heels of the party holding a series of review meetings in Lucknow, which had fuelled speculation of a ministerial reshuffle in the state.

Close

Meanwhile, the SP chief on Friday also claimed that there is no hope left for the people in the state as the BJP government is engaged in 'bandar baant', a Hindi word which suggests that the ruling party only looks after its own people.

'Bandar baant' refers to a story in which a monkey grabs an entire 'roti' on the pretext of dividing it between two cats.
PTI
TAGS: #Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
first published: Jun 11, 2021 09:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey