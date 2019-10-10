App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Back from abroad, Rahul Gandhi appears before Gujarat court in defamation case

Chief Judicial Magistrate B H Kapadia had in May issued summons to Gandhi after admitting a complaint filed by local BJP MLA Purnesh Modi under IPC sections 499 and 500, which deal with criminal defamation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on October 10 appeared before a court here in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his remark: Why do all thieves share the Modi surname?

During the last hearing in July, the court had granted Gandhi exemption from personal appearance for that hearing and fixed October 10 as the next date of hearing.

In his complaint, the BJP legislator from Surat-West had alleged the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his remark, made during the Lok Sabha campaign this year.

related news

The court, while admitting the suit, had held that there was a prima facie case of criminal defamation against the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad. At a campaign rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, Gandhi had said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as common surname?"

In his complaint, Purnesh Modi had said the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his statement.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Tuesday held a meeting with local party leaders in view of Gandhi's visit.

With PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:50 am

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

