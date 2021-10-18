Babul Supriyo to meet LS Speaker Om Birla tomorrow to quit as MP

Former union minister Babul Supriyo in October 18 said that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP.

Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP•I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for•If I have it in me, wil win it again

— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 18, 2021

The tweet came exactly a month after Babul Supriyo joined shifted to the ruling Trinamool Congress camp. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Derek O’Brien had welcomed him to the party on September 18.

Before shifting to TMC, Babul had said that he would quit politics. He had hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also because of differences with the state BJP leadership.

Babul, who had held several portfolios as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed during a major Cabinet reshuffle.

The two-time MP from Asansol was among the several ministers who were dropped from the Union Cabinet on July 7 as part of a major rejig after his unsuccessful contest with Trinamool Congress's Aroop Biswas in the last Assembly elections.